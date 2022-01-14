No. 10 issues an apology to Buckingham Palace for the parties held the day before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said it was "regrettable that this occurred during a period of national mourning," and that "No10 has apologized to the palace."

According to The Telegraph, on April 16, 2021, No10 employees held two parties at Downing Street.

At the time of the incident, the country was in a state of national mourning.

The Queen attended her husband’s funeral the next day from a socially distant location.

“It’s regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning,” Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said. “No10 has apologized to the palace for that.”

The apology was made via official channels via a phone call, according to reports.

Mr Johnson is not believed to have spoken directly to the Queen.

“The PM said earlier this week that misjudgments had been made, and it’s right that people apologise,” the spokesman said when asked if the apology was an admission that the event was a social rather than a work gathering.

“And that’s what we did to the Palace on Wednesday, and that’s what we’ve done to it now.”

“Beyond that, it is proper that we do not preempt the Sue Gray investigation’s findings.”

The Sue Gray inquiry will look into new allegations of rule-breaking on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, according to the Press Association.

No 10 apologises to Buckingham Palace over parties held the day before Prince Philip’s funeral