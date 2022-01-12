No. 10 officials ‘left the garden in a state’ after a lockdown BYOB drinks gathering on Downing Street.

After a lockdown BYOB drinks gathering on Downing Street, No 10 officials ‘left the garden in a state.’

The government has remained silent on the latest party allegations, and today’s morning media round failed to include a minister.

The No10 garden was left in a state following the lockdown drinks party in May 2020, according to reports, and staff who were responsible for cleaning it filed a complaint.

According to the Times, about 40 Downing Street officials attended the social gathering in the No 10 garden, which featured tables laden with gin, rosé, red wine, and white wine.

Guests began arriving at 6 p.m., many bringing their own alcohol from a trip to the Westminster Tesco Express, as suggested by the email invitation, and socialized until late.

The volume of noise emanating from the garden, according to a source, surprised them.

“I hadn’t realized they were having a party,” the insider, a member of the government who happened to be walking past the back of Downing Street that evening, said.

Another source told the paper that No 10 staff were dissatisfied with the state of the garden.

The source explained, “They had to clean up the morning after.”

“They were dissatisfied,” says the narrator.

However, the insider cautioned that this could have happened after a different social gathering.

The government has so far declined to comment on allegations that a party was held on May 20, 2020, when the country was under strict lockdown restrictions and no one could meet with more than one person outside.

Instead, No. 10 has stated that no further comment will be made while Sue Gray conducts her investigation into reports of multiple alleged parties being held in Downing Street.

In an attempt to avoid further questioning on the issue, the government failed to put a minister on the morning media round on Wednesday.

Conservatives are furious at Downing Street’s silence, with calls for Boris Johnson to resign.

Conservative backbenchers told me that the latest party scandal had weakened the Prime Minister’s authority and increased the likelihood of a leadership challenge.

“It’s really bad,” a former cabinet minister said.

It renders his horrified expressions in Parliament as completely empty.”

Mr Johnson, according to one Tory MP, is facing a sense of “creeping doom,” particularly with.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Downing Street party: No 10 officials ‘left garden in a state’ after lockdown BYOB drinks gathering