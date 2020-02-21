No. 12 Villanova drains 18 3-pointers to drop DePaul

Saddiq Bey scored 20 points and handed out seven assists, Justin Moore added 17 points and No. 12 Villanova shot nearly 70 percent from 3-point range in routing host DePaul 91-71 on Wednesday in Chicago.

Collin Gillespie contributed 17 and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 11 for the Wildcats, who improved to 20-6 overall and 9-4 in the Big East. It was their third win in a row and the 20th straight victory over DePaul in the series.

Villanova tied a season-high with 18 made 3-pointers, which they also did on Nov. 21 against Middle Tennessee State, one shy of the school’s in-game record. The Wildcats made 18 of their 26 tries from long distance for a season-high 69.2 percent.

It marked Villanova’s best shooting game from 3-point land since knocking down 9 of 12 shots agaijnst South Florida on Jan. 6, 2011.

Jalen Coleman-Lands paced reeling DePaul with 17 points while Paul Reed added 13 points and seven rebounds. Charlie Moore and Jaylen Butz also had eight points each.

The Blue Demons, who started the season 12-1, fell to 13-13 overall and 1-12 in the league. They have lost eight consecutive games.

Villanova jumped out to a 29-15 lead after hitting eight of its first 10 shots from beyond the arc.

But the Blue Demons scored the next six points to close within eight.

After DePaul cut the lead to 31-24, Cosby-Roundtree converted a difficult shot in the lane and was fouled with 3:51 left. Cosby-Roundtree hit the free throw and the Wildcats’ advantage was 10.

DePaul head coach Dave Leitao became frustrated with a couple of calls and was whistled for a technical foul with 1:03 remaining.

Gillespie and Bey each dropped in late treys to give Villanova a 46-26 lead at halftime. Gillespie paced the Wildcats with 14 points at intermission.

The Blue Demons missed four free throws and committed six turnovers in the first half, four by Butz.

After DePaul closed within 17 early in the second half, Villanova responded with a quick 5-0 run for a 22-point lead, 56-34.

Trailing 61-39, Charlie Moore stayed aggressive and drove to the basket but was called for an offensive foul when Justin Moore drew the charge.

The Wildcats’ lead swelled to 26, 69-43, following a 3-pointer by Justin Moore with 10:46 left. They knocked down 15 of 21 treys in building the 26-point advantage.

