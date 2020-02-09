No. 24 Colorado beats Cal with balanced attack

Tyler Bey produced 21 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Colorado to a 71-65 victory against upstart California in a Pac-12 game Thursday night at Boulder, Colo.

The Golden Bears (10-12, 4-5 Pac-12) are close to matching their conference win total (five) the previous two seasons. They remained close throughout the game despite falling to 0-6 on the road.

Matt Bradley led Cal with 17 points. Paris Austin scored 15 points and Andre Kelly added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Colorado (18-5, 7-3) has won consecutive games after losing at UCLA last week.

The Buffaloes were also led by McKinley Wright’s 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. D’Shawn Schwartz added 14 points.

The game had seven lead changes and five ties.

Neither team led by more than six points until Schwartz converted a 3-point play to increase the Buffaloes’ lead to 61-54 with 1:53 left. Wright’s layup with 1:07 left increased the lead to 63-54.

California managed to cut the lead to four points twice in the last minute but Colorado responded with free throws. Evan Battey made 3 of 4 free throw attempts and Alexander Strating made two shots at the line down the stretch.

After Colorado took a 41-35 lead with 14:28 left in regulation, the Buffaloes went without a field goal for more than four minutes.

A 3-pointer by Wright stopped the dry spell and gave Colorado a 45-40 lead with 10:11 remaining.

Cal responded with six unanswered points, capped by a layup by Bradley, to take a 46-45 lead with 8:05 left.

Once again, Colorado took a five-point lead on a 3-pointer, made by Bey, only for Austin to respond with a 3-pointer with 5:16 left to cut the Buffaloes’ lead to 52-50.

A 3-pointer by Wright with three minutes remaining gave Colorado a 58-52 lead. Austin made a steal and a layup, but Schwartz then responded with his 3-point play.

–Field Level Media