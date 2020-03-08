No. 25 Michigan scores 50 in 2nd half to crush Nebraska

Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 25 Michigan handed Nebraska its 15th consecutive loss, 82-58, in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Thursday.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists in his final home game for Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten), which bounced back from a pair of losses last week.

The team’s other senior starter, Jon Teske, contributed 12 points and Franz Wagner tossed in 11 points.

Haanif Cheatham led the Cornhuskers (7-23, 2-17) with 19 points and Dachon Burke added 16 points. Nebraska committed 22 turnovers, leading to 24 Michigan points.

Cam Mack, who leads Nebraska in assists, did not make the trip. He was suspended for a violation of team rules.

Michigan shot just 34.2 percent from the field in the first half but led 32-28 at halftime. Nebraska hurt itself with 12 turnovers.

The Wolverines established a trio of nine-point leads in the first 10 minutes, the last of which came on a Wagner three-point play. Nebraska answered with 3-pointers from Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Burke to cut Michigan’s lead to 21-18.

When Thorbjarnarson made a layup with 6:52 to go in the half, Michigan’s lead was down to one, 23-22. Eli Brooks hit a pair of 3-pointers to slow the Cornhuskers’ momentum. Nebraska outscored Michigan 6-3 the remainder of the half.

Livers scored two baskets in the first 47 seconds of the second half to double Michigan’s advantage. A Teske basket with 17:12 remaining pushed the Wolverines’ lead to double digits. A layup by Brooks made it 46-32 and prompted the Cornhuskers to call timeout.

That didn’t prevent the Wolverines from building their lead. A Livers three-point play increased the difference to 19 points six minutes into the half.

The closest the Cornhuskers came from that point was 13 points. Brandon Johns’ putback with five minutes left gave Michigan a 20-point advantage, 70-50.

–Field Level Media