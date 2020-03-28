No, a deadly epidemic does not “clean” the Earth every hundred years

From 1720 to 2020, the Earth would be a victim every 100 years of a devastating epidemic, says HealthHealth.com. An assertion which is based on numerous rewritings and approximations. Screenshot

1720, 1820, 1920, and now 2020 … Would humanity have been hit by a devastating epidemic every year in 20? This is the fanciful thesis advanced since the beginning of the year by several widely shared publications on Facebook. Except that the dates, chosen to give the impression of a coincidence, do not correspond to historical reality.

What the rumor says

Like the EffetSanté.com site, many are talking about the idea that the Earth is “Cleaned” regularly. In a very unscientific article, he writes:

“There is a theory that every 100 years a pandemic breaks out on the planet. You could say it is a coincidence, but the chronology is alarming. Certainly there have been other epidemics and pandemics around the world, but these have caught our attention because of “coincidence”. “

He cites the Marseilles plague of 1720 (attributing 100,000 deaths to it), the cholera epidemic of 1820 (100,000 deaths) and the Spanish flu of 1920 (100 million deaths).

Why it’s completely wrong

This kind of publication multiplies approximations, distortions and rewritings of history.

1. Publication ignores many epidemics

To arrive at this sequence of dates so regular, with a period of one hundred years between each pandemic, the text of Health Effect.com voluntarily conceals other epidemic episodes, sometimes much more serious and historically significant. Emmanuel Eliot, health geographer at the University of Rouen, lists four major oversights:

” The black plague of 1348-1352 had an important role in the political and social transformations of Europe. What is called the “microbial shock” associated with the colonial expansion of European powers affected the populations of the American continent in the XVIe century. Since the XVIIIe century, there has been a series of epidemics of influenza, it is estimated that 40% of the world population was infected by the pandemic of 1889-1890. And it’s amazing not to mention HIV, whose epidemic that started in the 1980s has caused 30 million deaths since. “

In his eyes, remember only the epidemics that took place in the years in 20 “Is not serious”. A point of view shared by Emmanuel Bonnet, researcher at the research and development institute in Burkina Faso, who pinpoints a European-centered vision of these “Cleanings” of the ” Earth “ :

“The paper lists three epidemics that have affected Europe, but there have been plenty of others elsewhere, such as that of the plague which killed 30% of the Moroccan population in 1819 and 1868, malaria, Ebola or the yellow fever, which rages every year in Africa. “

2. The article is arranged with the dates

What about the epidemics cited? 1720, 1820, 1920: none of the three withstands analysis.

1720, a rather minor plague episode

The notoriety of the plague of 1720 is due more to reasons of sources than to its gravity. “It is well documented by historians. It’s a late episode of the second plague pandemic that hit Europe, but it’s an epidemic of plague among others, like there have been many since ancient times ”, puts Emmanuel Eliot into perspective.

Its 100,000 victims in Provence weigh little in the face of other much more disastrous episodes, such as the plague of Justinian and its twenty flares between 541 and 767 (which claimed the lives, according to testimonies of the time, at a third of the European population); the black plague, which decided half the continent in 1347-1352 (about 25 million victims) or the plague of China, appeared around 1855 in the province of Yunnan and active until the 1940s (several tens of millions of estimated victims).

Even at the regional level, this is not a first. “The text focuses on Marseille, which actually was affected because it was a large port, with a high density, but it had already suffered nine epidemics between Julius Caesar and the XVIIe century, due to strong trade ”, says Emmanuel Bonnet.

1820, a date that hides a century of epidemics

To isolate the year 1820 does not make sense either. For the only XIXe century, six cholera epidemics are known, which spread over several years, lists the Ecole normale supérieure de Lyon: 1817-1824, 1829-1837, 1840-1860, 1863-1875, 1881-1896 and 1899-1923 ( the start and end limits may differ depending on the sources and the epidemic thresholds considered).

Difficult to find the slightest coincidence: cholera then rages on average more than one year in two with a slow and disparate geographical spread. “The last wave [ofthesecond[dusecond pandemic episode] affected France in 1832. There were cases before and after 1820 “, underlines Emmanuel Eliot.

The date of 1920 is even more approximate. The so-called Spanish flu pandemic, actually part of the United States, experienced three main waves, in the spring and fall of 1918, then in the spring of 1919. “In 1920, what is called Spanish flu is finished”, corrects Emmanuel Bonnet. “The American geographer Gerald Pyle explains that, as early as 1915, peaks of death linked to influenza were identifiable in the United States”, adds Emmanuel Eliot. Furthermore, as the name suggests, the Covid-19 itself did not appear in 2020, but in November 2019.

3. Epidemics “linked to the logic of globalization”

Behind this so-called “coincidence”, a troubled imagination, contrary to the facts, that of a “cleaning” of the Earth. Which is not scientific, underlines Emmanuel Eliot:

“You can always find repeating dates by searching. It is suggested that someone is behind all of these illnesses. It’s a classic during epidemics. We often find conspiracy theories and the identification of scapegoats, this was already the case for HIV or cholera. “

This way of thinking obscures scientific knowledge about the spread of disease. “These are very much linked to the logic of globalization, demystifies Emmanuel Bonnet. The first epidemics of plague and cholera returned by the ports. Today, with the means of air transport, the means of dissemination are even more important. “

These epidemics reflect the evolution of human societies and their interconnections. “This” internationalization of microorganisms “has intensified over the centuries, with the connection of parts of the world during the era of great discoveries and colonial empires, with an acceleration during the phase of contemporary globalization”, corroborates Emmanuel Eliot.

Finally, this simplistic text obscures the fact that the history of epidemics has many blind spots. The health geographer takes as an example the European discovery of cholera in the XIXe century by the doctors of the colony of the British Indies, in full birth of the medical statistics. Common in the Bay of Bengal, the disease was already known in traditional Indian medicine, but which did not cost the victims.

Monitoring epidemics also depends on policies and means of detection. The lack of data on the dissemination of Covid-19 in Africa attests to this. “In Burkina Faso, five years ago, we did not detect epidemics. Since then, we have had dengue tests, and each year we have more cases, because we detect them, explains Emmanuel Bonnet. In this article, they chose to simplify. But there are epidemics all the time. ”