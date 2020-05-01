No asymptomatic cases turn into confirmed cases in Wuhan

No asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the hard-hit Wuhan turned into confirmed cases in the three weeks after the city lifted its 76-day lockdown, local health authorities said Thursday.

From April 8 to 29, more than 1.03 million nucleic acid tests were conducted in the capital city of central China’s Hubei Province, with 499 asymptomatic cases reported, said the Wuhan municipal health commission.

Meanwhile, none of the 2,250 close contacts of the asymptomatic cases had developed into confirmed or asymptomatic cases, it said.

To avoid crowding and guard against risks of potential infection, the provincial culture and tourism bureau said Thursday that tourists should make bookings before visiting local scenic sites, and tourist flow should be limited to no more than 30 percent of the maximum tourist capacity.