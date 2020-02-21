No bail for alleged Sydney car park killer

A man will remain behind bars until at least mid-April after he allegedly fatally assaulted another man in a western Sydney car park.

Ross Houllis, 28, died in hospital on Monday after he was assaulted and dragged through the Wakeley car park on February 14 by two men.

He had attended the site to sell items he’d advertised online.

Police allege the assailants demanded cash, knocked Mr Houllis to the ground and seriously assaulted him before fleeing in a ute.

A Toyota ute was seized on Saturday at a Bankstown unit and Sami Hamdach, 27, was arrested and charged over the incident later that day.

Hamdach was on Sunday refused bail at Parramatta Local Court to appear before Bankstown Local Court on Thursday for allegedly causing grievous bodily harm.

Those charges were upgraded to murder after Mr Houllis’s death.

Hamdach did not apply for bail which was formally refused by magistrate Glenn Walsh.

He’s next due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on April 15. Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.