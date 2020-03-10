No bloc in Israeli elections gains enough votes to form coalition: final results

JERUSALEM, March 5 (Xinhua) — The final results of Israel’s parliamentary elections released on Thursday showed both main political blocs did not gain enough votes to form a coalition government.

According to the final count by the Central Elections Committee which oversees the elections, the right-wing bloc, headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, gained 58 seats while the center-left bloc, headed by Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party, garnered 55.

The results mean both Netanyahu and Gantz did not get enough votes to form a majority coalition in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.

The Likud gained 36 seats, while Blue and White gained 33.

The results are expected to be presented to President Reuven Rivlin on March 10, who will then have seven days to hold consultations with the parties and decide which candidate he will task with forming the next government.

Gantz, 60, started his political career in December 2018 after serving as chief of the Israeli military between 2011 and 2015.

Netanyahu, 70, is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. He is facing a corruption trial scheduled to begin on March 17, in which he is indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Should Netanyahu establish a new government, he will become the first incumbent prime minister under a criminal trial in the history of Israel.