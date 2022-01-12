Which Conservative MPs have written letters of no confidence to Boris Johnson in order to force a leadership election?

The number of Conservative MPs required to call a leadership election is 54, but the number of those who have submitted letters is kept secret.

Several Conservative MPs have written letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson in an attempt to force a leadership election.

Mr Johnson sparked a backlash within the Conservative Party on Wednesday by apologizing in part for a “bring your own booze” event held in Downing Street during the lockdown.

Backbenchers were outraged when Mr Johnson appeared to suggest that the gathering in No 10’s garden was more of a work event than a party.

There are currently 360 Conservative MPs, so 54 must sign a letter to force a confidence vote, in which all of the party’s MPs will vote on Mr Johnson’s future.

Only MPs have a say in the initial process, which excludes Tory Scottish Parliamentarians and peers who have called for the PM’s resignation.

The 1922 Committee keeps the number of MPs who have submitted letters a closely guarded secret, but MPs have the option of making their submissions public.

The 1922 Committee, also known as “the 22,” is a group of all Conservative backbenchers who meet weekly when the House of Commons is in session and wield significant power within the party.

Only two MPs have publicly confirmed that they have submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister, out of the 54 needed to force a vote.

Sir Roger Gale is a British broadcaster and author.

On Wednesday, Sir Roger Gale, a veteran Tory backbencher from North Thanet, was the first to break ranks, confirming that he had written to the Prime Minister, describing him as a “dead man walking” in a letter.

“I suggested a leadership contest to Sir Graham Brady in a letter,” he told Sky News.

“I believe the 1922 Committee has a responsibility in this case to go to the Prime Minister and speak with him, because we are unable to do so.”

What is the procedure for a vote of no confidence?

