No conspiracy this time: Dan Brown writing children’s…

NEW YORK – Dan Brown’s next book will have a lighter, more musical touch.

The “Da Vinci Code” author is working on a picture story, “Wild Symphony,” scheduled to be published Sept. 1. Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children´s Books, announced the book Thursday and called it an “entertaining” experience in which “the playful Maestro Mouse, trusty baton in hand, brings readers along as he visits a variety of animal friends, from cheetahs and kangaroos to elephants and blue whales.”

“Wild Symphony” will be illustrated by Susan Batori and will be accompanied by a release of children’s classical music, written by Brown.

“I love storytelling, and my novels always attempt to weave together varied themes,” Brown said in a statement. “With `Wild Symphony,’ I was excited to build on this idea and create a truly layered experience by using three different languages simultaneously – art, music, and words. In the same way that an opera captivates its audience by presenting beautiful sets, dramatic music, and lyrical drama, `Wild Symphony’ strives to be an immersive feast for eyes, ears, and mind, all at the same time.”