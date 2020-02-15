No Ecuador return for Lazio striker Caicedo: Agent

GUAYAQUIL, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has no plans to return to Ecuador’s national team for the South American zone’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers, his agent said on Friday.

Caicedo has not represented his country since 2017 after publicly falling out with Ecuadorian Football Federation officials over the sacking of former national team boss Gustavo Quinteros.

“For Felipe it’s a closed topic and … it must be respected,” player agent Gonzalo Vargas told local radio station Super K.

“He doesn’t want to leave Europe. The subject of the national team is off the table but that doesn’t mean he won’t listen to anybody who wants to talk to him.”

Caicedo has scored eight goals in 18 Serie A appearances for Lazio this season as the Roma club challenge for their first Scudetto since 1999-2000.

Ecuador’s opening match of the CONMEBOL region’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers will be a visit to Argentina on March 26.

At his presentation as Ecuador’s head coach last month, former Netherlands and Barcelona playmaker Jordi Cruyff said “the doors are open for all players” to be a part of his squad.