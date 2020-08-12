No Face-to-Face Boning During Covid, Warns Charity

If you’re one of the lucky few who’s actually likely to get any sex during the pandemic, and you can face the idea of humping in this heat, well, what are you doing on Gizmodo you should probably take note of the Terrence Higgins Trust’s new rules.

Although 84 per cent of us apparently haven’t had sex with someone outside our households (or our own hands) since lockdown began, some people are apparently lucky buggers and should be taking even more precautions than usual.

The charity starts out by saying that “masturbation, using sex toys and phone or cam sex are the safest options,” due to the lack of physical proximity for transmitting the virus. But if you can’t stick to that, and you’re getting busy with someone outside your household ‘bubble,’ you should apparently:

Honestly, after all that, we think it’s probably safer to stick to old-fashioned, nineties-style cybersex. ASL? [BBC]