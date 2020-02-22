No fun for Ardent Leisure as H1 loss grows

Dreamworld operator Ardent Leisure has slipped to a bigger loss for the half year and may soon face more punishment over four deaths at its Gold Coast theme park in 2016.

The entertainment group, which also operates 43 bowling centres in the US, reported an increased net loss of 3.0 per cent to $22.5 million for the six months to December 31.

Ardent said this was largely due to adopting new lease accounting standards.

The deaths of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride in 2016 still weighs on the business, with visitors returning more slowly than expected.

Management is also concerned the impending coroner’s report will continue to deter people from visiting Dreamworld.

Shareholders will again not receive an interim dividend.

Shares in the company were trading lower by 7.75 per cent to $1.25 at 1153 AEDT.

Its US Main Event centres contributed the majority of total revenue, which was 16 per cent higher at $263.2 million.

The theme parks, which consist of Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and the SkyPoint observation deck in Queensland, also improved in both visitations and spending

The company said people were keen to try new slides at WhiteWater World, and the Sky Voyager virtual reality ride at Dreamworld.

Both opened last year.

However, the tragic Dreamworld incident – and the coronial inquest – continue to affect visitors and revenue.

In the last three years, the Group has recognised revaluation decrements to the property, plant and equipment of Dreamworld and WhiteWater World of $167.7 million and a further impairment provision of $1.0 million.

The direct costs from the incident was $1.5 million this half, down from $9.97 million a year ago.

A coroner on Monday is due to give his findings from an inquest into the deaths.

Police recommended no criminal charges against Dreamworld staff, but the coroner may recommend prosecutions or fines for the company and its executives.

Theme parks chief executive John Osborne said the board was committed to implementing the coroner’s recommendations.

He said safety at Dreamworld and WhiteWater World had been significantly improved since 2016.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died when their raft flipped after a water pump malfunctioned.

Dreamworld is unlikely to turn a profit for the full year, according to Mr Osborne, due to the coroner’s report and the coronavirus.

The virus, which has killed 2129 people, is expected to have greater impact on the higher proportion of overseas tourists at the SkyPoint observation deck.

ARDENT SLIPS TO BIGGER H1 LOSS

* Revenue up 16pct to $263.2m

* Net loss up 3.0pct to $22.5m

* No interim dividend, unchanged.