No heart problem detected, says Chinese Super League side Qingdao’s head coach

GUANGZHOU, May 13 (Xinhua) — Qingdao head coach Wu Jingui said on Thursday that no heart problem was found in his health check.

The 60-year-old missed his side’s last two Chinese Super League games after he felt unwell with his heart last Monday and went back to his hometown Shanghai for a health check.

“They found no problem with my cardiovascular system. I simply had some sleeping problems,” he told Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

“I also need to improve my working methods,” he added.

Wu had blamed his physical discomfort on hard work and weather.

“It was sweltering in Guangzhou, and I had to deal with a heavy workload. I felt under the weather, so I decided to come back to Shanghai to have a physical check,” he said last week. Enditem