No ill passengers on Wuhan flight into Syd

Health authorities say there were no ill passengers on a flight into Sydney from the Chinese city at the centre of the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t become unwell in the coming weeks, Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy says.

“I’m pleased to report that no ill passengers were found on that flight,” he told reporters after the China Eastern Airlines flight from Wuhan arrived at Sydney Airport on Thursday.

“It is always possible … there could be people incubating the virus on that plane today.”

Wuhan’s local government has now shut down all urban transport networks and suspended outgoing flights from the city of 11 million people.

The outbreak has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, Chinese authorities say.

Passengers arriving in Sydney said everyone on the China Eastern Airlines flight was wearing a face mask – including the crew.

Dr Anthony Zheng, one of eight experts sent by NSW Health to monitor the flight’s arrival, assessed passengers at the air bridge as they disembarked.

He later revealed doctors had a short conversation with each passenger and took the temperature of anyone who felt or seemed unwell.

Ambulances and laboratories were on stand-by for rapid testing, hospitalisation and quarantining if needed.

All passengers were given fact sheets about the disease and emergency health contacts in case they subsequently fall ill, Dr Zheng said.

The eight-person team included doctors and nurses experienced in public health and infection control alongside virology experts from Westmead Hospital.

Passenger Kevin Ouyang, who spent one night in Wuhan, said when the plane arrived in Sydney authorities came on board and sprayed “everywhere”.

Mr Ouyang – a father of two who lives in Sydney – found out Wuhan had been placed into lockdown when he turned his phone on after landing.

“I was very surprised,” the 40-year-old told reporters.

Another passenger, who didn’t want to give his name, described the situation as “scary”.

But a woman who transited through Wuhan insisted she felt safe.

“I’m not really worried – I think they take an advanced approach to protect others,” she told reporters.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia yet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says information regarding the disease will be displayed at all major international airports and ports around Australia.

NSW Health protection executive director Jeremy McAnulty on Wednesday said identifying potential carriers at the airport was “not foolproof by any means” because people who’ve been exposed to the virus may not display symptoms for days.

Canberra has updated its travel advice urging Australians to reconsider their need to travel to Wuhan.

“The Chinese authorities have put new measures in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” the federal government advice states.

“This includes wearing masks in public places and avoiding travel in and out of Wuhan.”

One person in a NSW hospital is being investigated after returning from Wuhan in the past fortnight with flu-like symptoms, NSW Health says.

There have been cases confirmed in the US, Japan, Thailand and South Korea as well as China.