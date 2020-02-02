No more illegal trade, eating of wild animals: expert

HANGZHOU, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Renowned Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan has called on the public to refrain from eating wild animals.

She also called for efforts to curb the illegal trade of wildlife in an interview Wednesday.

Li is a member of the national high-level expert group set up for the control and prevention of the novel coronavirus-caused pneumonia, and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Chinese authorities have suspended the trading of wild animals nationwide to curb the spread of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The ban shall not be lifted until the epidemic is declared over, said a joint statement issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.