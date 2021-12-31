No more lockdowns, a VAT cut, and sorting out snowflakes should be among Boris Johnson’s New Year’s resolutions.

No more lockdowns, a VAT cut, and sorting out snowflakes should all be among Boris Johnson’s New Year’s resolutions.

AT LAST, MY FRIENDS, WE CAN SAY GOODBYE TO 2021 – AND, for that matter, TO 2020.

It’s been like World War Three without the shells for billions of fit and healthy people.

Covid was a tragedy for those who died and a terrifying near-miss for those who, like me, came dangerously close to colliding with the Grim Reaper.

It was as if the government’s levers were snatched and handed over to unelected forces, random events, and panicked reactions for two agonizing years.

Lockdown was a sledgehammer to prosperity, social cohesion, the elderly who are alone at home, and sad, school-less children.

It will take years to undo the damage to one’s physical and mental health.

So, having learned from my mistakes, I’m writing down my New Year’s resolutions and sending them up the chimney to Santa.

Wasn’t that last week?

ONE: Scout’s honor, I swear there will never be another lockdown.

We’ll repeal emergency laws that allow clod-hopping cops to tell us we can’t sit on park benches, console elderly parents, go for a walk in the park with a friend — or throw parties in Downing Street.

I will not wait for an official investigation before confronting the secretive Sage conspirators who have made life so difficult for everyone who follows the rules.

Neil Ferguson will be banished to the outer reaches of the universe, or into the arms of his locked-up lover.

Sage — or its replacement — will be transparent and accountable, with all of its decisions and data made public.

I’m surprised we can only guess how many people Covid alone killed.

TWO: Our “sacred” NHS will be held accountable for how it spends the untold billions we’re pouring in, despite its continued failure to deal with routine winter flu.

The issue isn’t a lack of funds.

The issue is the Blob.

I have nothing but admiration for doctors and nurses, but we are being held captive by a system that is designed to be on the verge of collapse at all times.

The exorbitantly priced Nightingale wards, which were set up in April 2020, were left unoccupied.

Even so, there are fewer beds available now than there were during the peak of the pandemic.

I’m sorry, but I don’t know what happened to all your money.

Nobody else has either.

THREE: While we’re on the subject of Blobs, I’m going to take on the civil service, which is a sclerotic bureaucracy.

From the Treasury to the Home Office, every Whitehall department is crammed with risk-averse pen-pushers sitting at home and Zooming into pointless committee meetings.

When I see a problem from my No 10 desk, I demand action and pull a lever — but nothing happens…

