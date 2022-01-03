No new Covid restrictions are required, and NHS pressure can be alleviated by relocating employees across the country, according to Prime Minister David Cameron.

No new Covid restrictions are required, and NHS pressure can be alleviated by relocating staff across the country, according to the Prime Minister.

The data, according to the Prime Minister, does not indicate that new restrictions are required.

Boris Johnson believes that new Covid restrictions are unnecessary because Omicron is “plainly milder” than the previous dominant strain.

When questioned about the NHS’s staffing shortages, the Prime Minister suggested that the problem could be solved by “moving staff around” the country.

Mr Johnson said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is “plainly milder” than other strains during a visit to a vaccination hub in the Guttman Centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

However, he admitted that “there’s no doubt Omicron continues to spread across the country” and that the NHS will be put under a lot of strain in the coming weeks.

“I think we’ve got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be significant in the next couple of weeks, if not more,” he added.

Working collaboratively across the country and moving staff between Trusts, the Prime Minister said, could alleviate pressures on healthcare settings.

“I understand the pressures that our hospitals are under, and I believe it’s critical that we do everything we can to assist them by attempting to contain the pandemic in the ways that I’ve outlined,” he said.

He added that one option being considered to relieve NHS pressures is moving staff to “those areas that are particularly badly affected.”

“Don’t forget that Omicron is different from previous variants, no matter how incredibly transmissible it is – and there’s no doubt it spreads very, very quickly,” he said.

“It’s putting fewer people in ICU, and unfortunately, the people who are getting into ICU aren’t being boosted.”

Mr Johnson said the booster program and Plan B measures had made a difference, but urged people to get their vaccines as soon as they were eligible.

“Quite a few people have had two jabs but not the third,” he said.

“The third jab makes a huge, huge difference.”

Mr Johnson claimed that this week alone, two million booster jab slots are available in England.

He also advised taking a test before “meeting someone you don’t normally meet.”

