No new talks are planned after the NATO-Russia Council meeting.

There will be no new talks between NATO and Russia after the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

NATO troops on the eastern flank reject Russian proposals on European security arrangements, sticking to an open door policy.

During their consultation, NATO and Russia expressed interest in continuing talks, but Russia was not ready to schedule a new meeting, the military bloc’s chief said on Wednesday.

“Both Russia and NATO allies expressed the need to resume dialogue and explore a schedule for future meetings,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after the NATO-Russia Council meeting, adding that the Russian side was “not ready to agree on such a schedule of meetings” today.

The meeting of the NATO-Russia consultation platform, according to Stoltenberg, is a “defining” moment for European security.

He acknowledged that partners had differences that were “difficult to bridge,” but he also acknowledged that NATO allies and Russia sat at the same table and expressed willingness to continue discussions.

NATO allies proposed meeting again during the talks to discuss concrete plans on arms control and transparency measures to prevent military incidents as well as to reduce space and cyber threats.

Stoltenberg said NATO allies made clear that the military bloc “will not compromise on core principles” in response to Russia’s demands to halt the NATO enlargement process and withdraw forces from NATO’s eastern flanks.

Allies reaffirmed their open-door policy, which gives only the 30 NATO allies and candidate countries a say in deciding on membership, and they defended the right of each country to choose its own security arrangements, according to him.

NATO allies have also stated that they “will not deny their ability to protect and defend each other, including through the presence of troops in the alliance’s eastern regions,” he added.

They also expressed concern about Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine, urging Moscow to de-escalate and refrain from “aggressive force posturing and malign activities directed against allies,” according to Stoltenberg.

For the first time since NATO suspended all practical cooperation with Moscow in 2014 due to Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, officials from NATO countries and Russia met in this format.

During an eight-hour meeting in Geneva on Monday, the US and Russian delegations discussed bilateral issues, but no progress was made on the Ukraine issue.

Last month, Russia presented the United States and NATO with two draft treaties on European security.