‘No one in my family talked about the Belfast riots or the pain of leaving,’ says Kenneth Branagh.

‘Nobody in my family talked about the riots in Belfast, or the agony of leaving,’ says Kenneth Branagh.

The actor and director talks about his new film, which is a love letter to his hometown and his childhood.

“It became clear to me, that that was the last point at which I happily knew who I was,” Kenneth Branagh says.

It’s as if a series of masks and disguises have been worn since then.”

Branagh is telling me about his new autobiographical film Belfast, which he both wrote and directed, and in particular about his family’s decision to leave the city where he was born and raised when The Troubles began in 1969, when he was nine years old.

“In a way,” he continues, “the writing of Belfast and the making of it was really just taking off those masks and saying: ‘You may think of me as a Shakespearean actor or a bumptious over-achiever’ – if you think of me at all,” he adds with a smile, ‘but for what it’s worth, I happily embrace the fact that this is a defining part of who I am, and that finding that way to go back home again

Branagh, now 61 and dressed sharply in a sharp-cut suit and crisp white shirt, is at an age when the past looms larger, especially after losing both parents.

If he sees Belfast as a self-imposed unmasking, he also sees it as a film about remembering who you are and where you came from.

It’s easy to forget that when Branagh – now Rada’s president – first walked up its grand, Georgian staircase, it had only been ten years since The Troubles forced his Protestant, working-class family to flee Northern Ireland.

Branagh’s father had spent time working as a joiner in England in the years leading up to the move, so when he was offered not only a job but also housing in Reading, it was an obvious escape route.

However, the family’s transition from a cramped Belfast terrace to a suburban semi-detached home did not go as planned.

Because of their accents, both Branagh and his older brother, a teenager, were bullied at school.

Likewise, the IRA is prominently featured.

