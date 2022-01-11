No one was allowed to break Covid rules at the Downing Street party because No 10 had organized ‘BYOB drinks.’

On the same day that ministers and police warned Britons that they could only meet one person outside, the alleged party took place.

Boris Johnson and dozens of his staff were charged with breaking the law last night after a leaked email revealed that No10 hosted a large outdoor gathering on May 20, 2020, while the country was under lockdown.

While the rest of the UK was on lockdown, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed colleagues to “bring your own booze” to the event.

In a photo taken on May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister was seen drinking wine in the No10 garden with his wife Carrie Johnson and 15 other people.

It was a work meeting, not a party, according to No10.

People were only allowed to socialize outdoors with one person who did not live with them at the time.

Large gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, were prohibited, as was household mixing in a private setting such as a garden.

Non-essential shops, as well as pubs and other hospitality establishments, were shut down during the alleged party.

Millions of children and parents were forced to homeschool due to the closure of schools.

7 May 2020: Dominic Raab debunked rumors that Covid rules were about to be relaxed, emphasizing that the existing restrictions would remain in effect over the bank holiday weekend and urging people to “continue to follow the guidance.”

10 May 2020: Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged in a speech to the nation that the British people had already been subjected to “restrictions on their freedom… of a kind that we have never seen before in peace or war” for more than two months.

He praised people for their “effort and sacrifice” in adhering to the rules, calling it “the only way to defeat coronavirus.”

11 May 2020: The government increased the fine for violating Covid rules, with fines ranging from £100 to £3,600.

Mr Johnson discussed the government’s approach to coronavirus in the House of Commons on May 13, 2020.

He acknowledged that “the people of this country have worked incredibly hard” to reduce infection rates, and vowed that the government would “do everything in its power” to prevent a new coronavirus outbreak.

Have you been enjoying the hottest day of the year so far? ???? It is important that we all continue to #StayAlert You can relax, have a picnic, exercise or play sport, as long as you are: ➡️ On your own

➡️ With people you live with

➡️ Just you and one other person pic.twitter.com/LAVe6DScQ5 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 20, 2020