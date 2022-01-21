‘No one was asking a man who looked like me to play Macbeth when I first started acting,’ says Denzel Washington.

Denzel Washington discusses Shakespeare, God, and how things have changed for black men in Hollywood with James Mottram.

Denzel Washington is giving me a private Macbeth recital in a hotel suite.

“‘And mine eternal jewel given to the common enemy of man, to make them kings,’ he says –’mine eternal jewel’ referring to his soul, and ‘the common enemy of man’ referring to the Devil.

For me, that is the essence of the character – that he willingly sold his soul to the Devil.”

Shakespeare has always been a favorite of Washington’s.

In the mid-70s, he was studying him at Fordham University, where he was studying drama and journalism.

“Othello was the second role I played.

His first professional credit was a Shakespeare in the Park production of Coriolanus in New York in 1979.

Since then, he’s played Richard III and Brutus from Julius Caesar on stage and screen, as well as Don Pedro in Kenneth Branagh’s lush Tuscan-set 1993 adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing.

But Macbeth, one of Shakespeare’s bloodiest tragedies, is Joel Coen’s first lead role in a Shakespeare film.

“I couldn’t do what I can do now as a black man in this industry,” Washington says.

“I could play Macbeth’s friend in a movie, but nobody asked anyone who looked like me to play Macbeth.”

Is he of the opinion that the fight for diversity in Hollywood is just getting started? “It’s always been going on, it’s not just now,” he says with a nod.

I asked him a similar question in 1999.

“It’s just business,” he said at the time.

“If they discover that black people can earn money for them, they will change their minds.”

Given his interest in Shakespeare, it’s surprising that Washington approached the “Scottish play” from scratch.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a Macbeth production.

In hindsight, I’m glad.

I’d like to believe that my thoughts were entirely mine.”

Given how many times it’s been adapted for the screen – most recently in a 2015 version starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard – this new version, shot in inky black-and-white with a.

