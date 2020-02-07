No plan to get Aussies off virus ship

A second flight is on its way to evacuate Australians from China amid reports more cruise ship passengers have been infected with coronavirus in Japan.

The Qantas plane took off about 12.30pm AEDT on Friday. It will land in Hong Kong for a brief stop over before flying on to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak.

The evacuees will be taken to a mining camp near Darwin after the government was told the Christmas Island facility currently housing around 270 evacuees could not properly segregate the next group.

Meanwhile, anxiety is growing among about 200 Australians who have been forced into quarantine as the virus continues to spread on their cruise ship, which is docked and under quarantine at Yokohama in Japan.

On Friday, Japan’s health ministry said a further 41 people aboard the Diamond Princess had tested positive for the virus, taking the total to 61 cases.

Prime minister Scott Morrison said Australians are among the 41, but couldn’t confirm ABC reports of five cases.

“A number of additional cases have been confirmed amongst the Australians on that vessel, which is up in Japan and they are getting consular support,” he said in Townsville.

They have been transferred to medical facilities in Japan along with two other Australian passengers who had previously been confirmed as having the virus.

About 3700 people remain on the ship and face a fortnight in quarantine, with 171 tests on passengers still pending.

Earlier on Friday, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said there were no plans to evacuate Australians from the ship.

“No. Obviously the Japanese authorities, they have an advanced health system they are dealing with what’s a very difficult situation,” he told the Nine Network.

He also revealed people were still travelling from Australia to China in defiance of official travel advice.

“Those people frankly are putting themselves in a difficult situation,” Mr Dutton said.

“You can’t guarantee their return, particularly if China shuts its borders.”

Mr Morrison has warned people not to assume further evacuation flights will be possible, either from Wuhan or mainland China.

More Australian evacuees touched down on Christmas Island on Thursday after being flown out of Wuhan, the origin of the infectious outbreak in central China’s Hubei province.

But the government is already making plans about what to do if the outbreak continues and the quarantine facility set up on Christmas Island reaches capacity.

Mr Morrison says defence officials are working to identify mainland sites to take any overflow, with hotels and mining accommodation as possible solutions.

The virus has killed 636 people and infected more than 31,000.

There are now 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia.