No plans to open schools during summer holidays, says Gavin Williamson – as it happened

Hospital death toll reaches 16,060 with daily rise of 596, as government hit by claims it missed chance to lessen impact during February and March
- The UK death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 16,060. As of 9am today, 372,967 people have been tested of which 120,067 tested positive.
- As of 5pm yesterday, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 16,060 have died. The Department of Health and Social Care added that 482,063 tests have concluded, with 21,626 tests undertaken on 18 April. NHS England said 482 people with Covid-19 have died, which is the lowest daily number since 6 April.
- Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, said there are “currently no plans to have schools open over the summer period”. He added that he cannot give a date for schools to reopen following reports suggesting they could reopen in three weeks.
- A delivery of 84 tonnes of personal protective equipment destined for frontline NHS staff has been delayed. The shipment – including 400,000 gowns – was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday afternoon. Williamson said the shipment should be arriving tomorrow and manufacturers willing to produce PPE would be contacted in the next 24 hours.
- Williamson listed a number of measures the government was introducing for disadvantaged children trying to learn at home, including buying laptops for those preparing for exams and giving 4G routers for those without internet.
- Michael Gove conceded that Boris Johnson missed five consecutive emergency meetings in the buildup to the coronavirus crisis and that the UK shipped protective equipment to China in February.
- The family of Ruben Muñoz, a nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS trust who died after contracting coronavirus, have described him as a “beloved husband and amazing father”.
Ruben Muñoz, a father of two and healthcare worker at Surrey and Sussex NHS trust, died on Friday, the trust said today.
His family said in a statement: “Ruben is a good son, a beloved husband and an amazing father to his two children.
“He was so proud of his NHS and Woodland Ward family.”
Muñoz’s friends have set up a fundraiser for his family – https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-ruben-munoz-a-nhs-hero
The education secretary, Gavin Williamson, said PPE equipment should be arriving in the UK from Turkey tomorrow.
On the PPE shortages, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said:
No one in the NHS wanted to be where we now are on gowns, with a significant number of trusts reporting critically low stocks.
“We have, over the last 24 hours, seen an unhelpful focus on one individual consignment coming from Turkey. We are told that this consignment is still stuck in Turkey with no certainty, at the time this comment was issued, on how many gowns, if any, will leave for the UK, when.
“Bitter experience over the last few weeks has shown that until a consignment of gowns has landed, the boxes have been checked and the equipment tested, the NHS can’t count on the gowns being available for use at the frontline.
“We understand, for example, that a consignment of 200,000 gowns that arrived from China last week actually contained only 20,000 gowns. This follows previous instances of consignments of gowns being mislabelled and failing safety tests.
“Everyone is keen to move to a sustainable supply of gowns as soon as possible but NHS trusts need certainty. Given the current uncertainties over gown manufacture and supply, due to global shortages, we suggest that any future announcements on what gowns might be available for delivery, when, just focus on what we can be certain of.
“On the current position in trusts, it is important to understand what ‘running out of gowns’ means. Usually it doesn’t mean that no member of staff in that trust has access to a fluid repellent gown or higher levels of protection than a basic apron.
“Trusts tell us that they are adopting a number of different approaches to address current shortages. These include concentrating the use of fluid repellent gowns in areas of highest risk such as intensive and critical care and using fluid resistant, as opposed to fluid repellent, coveralls with an additional apron, in line with the advice issued on Friday.
“Trust leaders have asked us to publicly thank the fire and police services, vets, local councils, DIY stores, builders’ merchants and others who have donated their supply of gowns and coveralls, many of them fluid repellent, over the last few days. For example one trust we spoke to this afternoon had secured 2,000 fluid repellent gowns from a local vet supply firm and another had secured 3,000 washable gowns from a local business that they were looking to adapt for NHS use.
“In the words of one chief executive on Twitter: ‘I cannot even begin to describe how hard NHS CEOs are working to organise, share and best use each piece of PPE we have. We are only sorry we can’t do more to protect our amazing people.’”
The government’s daily press briefing has now concluded.
The main points to note are the PPE equipment should be arriving in the UK tomorrow, there is no date for schools to reopen and schools will not be open over the summer holidays.
Dr Harries declined to say whether the UK had “passed the peak” of the virus.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said earlier today he thought the UK was past the peak of the “first wave” of the virus.
Harries said: “I would be very tempted to offer a comment on that today but I’m not going to be, for a number of reasons.”
She identified that the low number of deaths recorded today was “positive” but cautioned against reading too much into the figures, which are often retrospectively revised.
Harries said: “We could jump to all sorts of positive conclusions about that, but we shouldn’t.
“I do think it is fair to say that we do know from the hospital data that we are starting to plateau across.”
But she added: “If we don’t keep doing the social distancing, we will create a second peak and we definitely won’t be past it, so this is no reason to consider that we have managed this.
“But I do think things look to be heading in the right direction.”
On measures taken in schools in other countries such as Denmark to get them to open sooner, such as reducing class sizes, Williamson said: “Are we looking at other countries and learning from them? Absolutely.
“And we’re seeing a few examples of countries opening up their schooling system and we’ll look closely as to how that works, how that goes, and what lessons can be learnt from it so we can benefit from that.”
Williamson’s response in full on schools being open over the summer and whether he thinks social distancing is feasible in classrooms:
I think we recognise the challenges that anyone who’s a parent of trying to instil social distancing in small children, and we have to understand really that sort of broad context.
“We are in a stage in terms of dealing with this pandemic where there are an awful lot of questions that sadly, people would love to have answers to, but in terms of how the virus develops we have to see that.
“There are currently no plans to have schools open over the summer period and we haven’t been working on plans to have them open over the summer period.”
Dr Harries cautioned against comparing UK figures with Germany, adding: “We are at different phases of the pandemic.”
She also defended the country’s approach to managing the spread of the virus:
We had and we still have a very clear plan – we had a containment phase and it was very successful. We had very strict quarantine regimes from high-risk areas, we followed up individual cases and families wherever that was possible.
But once you end up with seeding and cases across the community, our focus has to be on managing the clinical conditions of those individuals.”
Dr Harries added it was “very easy to make a throwaway comment about single-use PPE” but the situation was “actually quite complex”.
“It is the fact we are in a global shortage … we all need to use this PPE carefully.
“Some sessional use is entirely appropriate. For example wearing a gown for sessional use with a disposable plastic apron on top of it is an entirely appropriate use of PPE.
“In that example you can see there is one element of what some people may call re-use and one element of what some may call single use.”
Asked if she would be comfortable treating Covid-19 patients by reusing single-use PPE, Dr Harries said: “If I happened to be working on the frontline today I have a responsibility to look after patients to the best of my ability, to protect my colleagues and my staff and to manage my practice safely.
“All of those in the current climate will mean that I need to understand the agreed guidance on PPE … and to implement that whenever I can.”
Gavin Williamson said there are “currently no plans to have schools open over the summer period”.
Williamson has defended Boris Johnson after reports today said he missed five Cobra meetings on coronavirus.
Williamson said: “The prime minister from the moment that it became clear that there were challenges in terms of coronavirus developing in China has absolutely been leading our nation’s effort to combat the coronavirus, making sure that resources or money is not a concern for any department, especially the health service.”
When asked why the government has not responded to manufacturers who are willing to produce PPE, Williamson said they would be contacted in the next 24 hours.
He said a billion extra PPE have been brought into the country while the government was doing “immense work” in trying to find British suppliers.
He encouraged those suppliers who have been in contact with the government and have “slipped through the net” to get in touch again.
Williamson said the government will ensure they are contacted “in the next 24 hours”.
He added: “We recognise this is a national endeavour and we are so incredibly grateful for so many people who are willing to step forward to make a real difference, and we certainly don’t want to miss out on those opportunities.”
