No progress with Russia, according to the US, as long as a “gun is pointed at Ukraine’s head.”

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the success of upcoming talks “will require de-escalation” from Russia.

NEW YORK

So long as Moscow keeps a “gun pointed to Ukraine’s head,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, there will be no progress with Russia amid simmering tensions with the West.

Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the State Department, the top US diplomat stated that Washington is “absolutely committed” to pursuing a diplomatic solution with its European allies, but that the success of upcoming talks with Russia will require de-escalation from Moscow.

“De-escalation will be required if they are to bear fruit, if they are to show real progress.”

In an atmosphere of escalation and threat, it’s difficult to make actual progress in any of these areas,” he told reporters.

The United States and its European allies have warned that resuming hostilities against Ukraine and invading the eastern European country would have catastrophic consequences.

Moscow has continued to build up its forces along Ukraine’s border, but has denied that it is planning an invasion.

Blinken’s warning comes as the West and Russia prepare for a series of key diplomatic meetings.

Beginning on January 8, US and Russian delegations led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet in Geneva.

On January 9, the NATO-Russia Council will meet for the first time since 2014.

In 2014, Russia seized and occupied Crimea from Ukraine, and it is still the de facto ruler of the peninsula.

In the same year, Moscow began supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine in their fight against the central government, a policy it has continued for the past eight years.