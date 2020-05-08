“no public” ceremonies for May 8

The Second World War ended on May 8, 1945, exactly 75 years ago. Because of the epidemic of Covid-19, the commemorations of the Armistice will be done this year without public … which does not prevent the citizens from going to individually bloom the monuments to the dead, estimates the Parisian Committee for the Liberation.

On May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany capitulated and the Allies emerged victorious from World War II. It was 75 years ago. In France, May 8 is a day off and commemorations are usually organized, in front of the war memorials of the municipalities.

The plan of deconfinement of the French population starting only on May 11, the commemorations of May 8 will take this year a new form. The details of these special commemorations were announced on April 20 by Geneviève Darrieussecq, Secretary of State to the Minister of the Army.

May 8, 2020: ceremonies without audience

“A ceremony, presided over by the President of the Republic, will take place in the morning in Paris, at the Arc de Triomphe, in the presence of a limited number of civil and military authorities. This national ceremony will not be open to the public but will be broadcast live on television, ”said Geneviève Darrieussecq.

“In all the departments as well as in the overseas territories, the Prefects and High Commissioners will organize a ceremony at the war memorial of the commune’s capital in a restricted format and strictly respecting distancing measures. This ceremony will not be open to the public. “

“In the municipalities, the mayors will be able to organize, in a very limited format and strictly respecting the distancing measures, a wreath laying at the war memorial. This ceremony will not be open to the public. “

Emmanuel Macron invites the French to decorate their windows with flags

“In order to demonstrate their participation in this national day, the President of the Republic asks French women and men who wish to display their balconies in national colors,” also said the Secretary of State to the Minister of the Army.

For its part, The Parisian Committee for the Liberation calls on the French to visit and individually flower the monument to the dead in their commune: “The Parisian Committee for the Liberation and many memorial associations call our fellow citizens – while respecting barrier gestures, physical distance and the modalities of derogatory displacements – to go individually to deposit on May 8, 2020 a flower, a bouquet, a drawing, a poem on the war memorials, at the foot of the plaques of remembrance of all the victims of Nazism in your town. He said in a letter dated May 2.