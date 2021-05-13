No red lines in responding to Israeli aggression: Hamas

GAZA, Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas group, has warned Israel that there will be no red lines in responding to attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“There are no red lines when it comes to responding to the aggression,” Abu Ubaida, the group’s spokesman said in a televised speech broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV on Thursday.

The spokesman reiterated the group’s support for Jerusalem describing the Muslim holy city as “the focus of the conflict, the icon of battles and the trigger for uprisings,” adding that they are ready to sacrifice everything to protect the city and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Our weapons and our accumulation of power are for the sake of our land, the defense of our people, and the victory of our sanctuaries,” Abu Ubayda said.

He also commemorated the group’s leaders including the Gaza city commander Bassem Issa, who were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday hailing them as “heroes.”

Abu Ubayda said the ongoing battle with Israel is unique because of the united stance by all Palestinians on resisting Israeli aggression.

The spokesman also reassured Palestinians that more surprises are in store to breach the Israeli fortresses, adding that Al-Qassam’s attacks have “exposed the enemy’s vulnerability.”

“Despite the difference in military capabilities, we have directed massive missile strikes. No country has dared to inflict even a tenth of these damages at you since Nakba,” he added, referring to the 1948 expulsion of Palestinians by Zionists to pave the way for the creation of the state of Israel.

“The decision to bomb Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Dimona, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba is easier for us than taking a sip of water,” the spokesman said.