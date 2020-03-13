No room for racism in global response to COVID-19, says Chinese diplomat

A customer wearing a face mask shops in a supermarket in Los Angeles, California, the United States, March 4, 2020.(Xinhua/Li Ying)

LOS ANGELES, March 9 (Xinhua) — At a time when the world is working hard to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, people should also be guarding against the spread of political and racist viruses, a Chinese diplomat said Sunday.

There have been disturbing reports from around the world about discrimination and stigmatization of the Chinese community, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping said in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times.

Xenophobia has gone rampant on social media, he said, adding that people who appear to be of Chinese descent have been physically and verbally attacked, and patients have even shunned doctors of Chinese descent.

In addition, despite its unparalleled response to the epidemic, the Chinese government has been attacked by some out of ideological prejudice, Zhang said.

Confronted with the sudden outbreak of the previously unknown virus, the Chinese government moved ahead with the most comprehensive and rigorous public health effort ever mounted in response to an epidemic, with the effort yielding positive progress, he said.

“China’s actions were not simply to benefit our own people. By imposing stringent and forceful measures at home and working closely with the international community, including the World Health Organization, China served as a strong line of defense against the rapid spread of the epidemic, buying precious time for other countries to enhance preparedness,” Zhang said.

“The virus is understandably a source of concern, but it should not be exploited as an excuse for xenophobia or advancing a political agenda,” Zhang noted.

New viruses like this one are a reminder that in the globalized era, epidemics know no borders, Zhang noted, adding that China is committed to cooperating across borders to create a worldwide response to the virus.

“While continuing to fight the epidemic at home, we will do as much as we can to assist those countries and regions experiencing a spread of infections,” he said. ■