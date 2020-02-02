No threat of tsunami waves in Caribbean Sea: int’l tsunami center

HAVANA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The threat of tsunami waves triggered by a strong earthquake in the Caribbean Sea has passed, the International Tsunami Information Center reported Tuesday.

Earlier, the center said tsunami waves of up to one meter were possible on some coasts of Cuba, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

“The tsunami threat has now largely passed,” the center said.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted 125 km NNW of Lucea, Jamaica on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.