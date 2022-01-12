NOAA announced that the year 2021 will be one for the record books in terms of weather and disasters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Monday that the year 2021 was marked by unusually warm temperatures and severe weather, with the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record.

While the West had a particularly active wildfire season, the North Atlantic Basin had its “third most active Atlantic hurricane season on record,” according to scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Last year’s 20 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the United States resulted in at least 688 fatalities, up from 262 the year before and the most disaster-related deaths in the contiguous United States since 2011, according to NOAA.

According to NOAA, 2021 was the third-costliest year on record, with disasters totaling more than (dollar)145 billion.

According to The Washington Post, severe drought and extreme heat in the West and Northwest caused numerous reservoirs to reach record low levels, and a June heatwave in the Pacific Northwest sent temperatures soaring, “obliterating records.” The Post cited NOAA, which estimated the cost of the western drought and heat at (dollar)8.9 billion, making it “2021′s fourth-most expensive event.”

Wildfires in Western states, sparked by a combination of heat and drought, cost “(dollar)10.6 billion in damages, the third-costliest disaster of 2021,” according to the Washington Post.

According to The Washington Post, a cold wave that hit Texas in mid-February brought temperatures 40 degrees below normal and a damage bill of (dollar)24 billion, making it the year’s second-costliest weather event.

According to the Washington Post, Hurricane Ida was the costliest event of 2021, with damages of (dollar)75 billion, making it the fifth-costliest hurricane on record.

According to the Washington Post, 2021’s exceptional year of costly disasters ended with the country’s warmest December on record — nearly seven degrees above normal.

According to reports, ten states, mostly in the South and Central United States, had their warmest December on record, which fueled two record-breaking tornado outbreaks in some of those states.

On April 10 and 11, over 90 people were killed in a series of tornadoes that obliterated neighborhoods and included “multiple long-track EF4s.”

