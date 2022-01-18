‘Nobody told me we were breaking Covid rules,’ says Boris Johnson, who denies lying to Parliament about the No 10 party.

‘Nobody told me we were breaking Covid rules,’ Boris Johnson claims he lied to Parliament about the No. 10 party.

It comes after Dominic Cummings claimed he warned Prime Minister Theresa May against throwing a drinks party at No 10.

Boris Johnson has categorically denied that anyone warned him that hosting a ‘bring your own booze’ party in No 10 would be a bad idea and would violate Covid lockdown rules.

For the first time since admitting to attending the Downing Street gathering during PMQs last week, Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated his apology to the public, saying he had no prior knowledge of the gathering on May 20, 2020.

During a visit to a hospital in north London, he told reporters, “I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everyone for any misjudgement that I made, that we may have made in Number 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.”

Mr Johnson expressed his understanding of how “infuriating” it must be for people “all over the country” in light of the “huge sacrifices that people have made.”

“On that point,” he said, “I just want to say something to you.”

Nobody told me what we were doing was against the rules, or that the event in question wasn’t a work event, as you put it.

“As I said in the House of Commons, I thought I was going to a work event when I went out into that garden.”

“I believe it is critical that we listen to Sue Gray and the findings of the inquiry.”

It comes after Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former aide, claimed that he warned the Prime Minister against holding the drinks event in May 2020.

Mr Johnson was informed of the event, according to the former special adviser, and gave his approval for it to take place.

Mr Cummings wrote on his blog that the PM simply “waved aside” concerns about the gathering.

