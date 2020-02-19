NOC evacuates fuel vessels from Tripoli port, halts…

CAIRO, Feb 18 – All fuel vessels have been evacuated urgently from Tripoli port on Tuesday after a strike near a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) ship, Libya’s national oil corporation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that all offloading operations were canceled after projectiles struck near the highly explosive LPG ship.

Earlier on Tuesday eastern Libyan forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, said they attacked the sea port of Libya’s capital to target a weapons depot, signaling a new escalation in the battle for control of Tripoli.

