Noel Gallagher is ramping up security at his £8million mansion after stabbings near his former home

Noel Gallagher is improving security at his £8million mansion to protect himself and his family.

The former Oasis star has asked his local council to build 6.6ft high gates and fencing to shield the grounds of his seven-bedroom, Grade II pad.

The house already boasts a swimming pool, tennis court, croquet lawn and library.

Under the plans, the star will install a 5.9ft and two 6.6ft tall steel gates as well as a 5.9ft high black chain link fence around their estate.

Noel is protecting his estate after the star admitted there were two stabbings outside his former London home, which was sold last August after he put it on the market in 2016.

Speaking last year, he said: ‘I live, as you can imagine, in quite an affluent area.

‘At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.

‘One guy was multiple [sic] stabbed in the middle of the f****ing day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off.’

Referring to the designs, Gallagher’s planning agent said: ‘The new owners wish to make a number of alterations to improve the security of the site.’

The ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ star bought the property in East Hampshire, to make it easier for his son Donovan, 12, to enrol at an exclusive public school.

The gym plans come after ecologists discovered an active bat roost in the roof of his mansion.

He had submitted plans in September to remove a wall on the first floor and rearrange internal partitions to create an enlarged dressing room and en-suite bathrooms.

Gallagher purchased the property from renowned interior designer Phillippa Thorpe who bought it for £3.6million back in 2007.

Ms Thorpe previously carried out an extensive refurbishment of the house, with a 1960s extension which was painted pink on the outside and every other colour on the inside.

At the time of the renovation, Ms Thorpe said: ‘It was the view across the valley that sold it to me-I knew that the house could be fixed.’

The property was formerly home to William Douglas-Home, the younger brother of Tory Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home.

Ms Thorpe built a new staircase, alongside transforming the garage into a guest annexe and linking the two with a contemporary glass atrium.

The main bedroom, with extended views out across the national park, has a four-poster bed and a vast walk-in wardrobe.

It also has three guest bedrooms, including a double-bunk room in an adjoining brick-and-flint cottage.

Gallagher put his old property in Warwick Avenue, London, on the market for £11million in 2016 but it was still on sale in April last year, by which time Gallagher had slashed the asking price to £7.94million.

He then sold it to English actress Davina Taylor last August.

The council has approved the plans.