Noel Gallagher lets rip at brother Liam as he breaks silence on Oasis reunion bombshell

Noel Gallagher has savaged brother Liam Gallagher after the rocker claimed Oasis had been offered £100 million to reunite for a tour.

Liam claimed on Twitter that Noel had turned down the offer.

Taking to his own Twitter on Tuesday, Noel vented: “To whoever might be a**ed.

“I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.

“I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.”

Posting to his 3.2 million followers, Liam said: “Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate c*** and have f*** all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x.”

He later added: “We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG.”

Noel and Liam’s feud has been ongoing since Oasis split in 2009.

Speaking to Daily Star Online in October last year, Noel insisted he has no plans to return to his Oasis days.

The BRIT Award winner said saw no reason to reunite with Liam as they wouldn’t be able to top their heyday.

Speaking at the 2019 BMI Awards in London, Noel, 52, said: “There would have to be an extraordinary set of circumstances for that [an Oasis reunion]to happen.

“I’m not the kind of person who can forget what has been said and I won’t forget what has been said.

“Artistically it does make any sense and I don’t need the money.”

Admitting there was no singular thing that pushed Oasis to call it quits in 2010, the British music legend continued: “We broke up because of a lot of little things, it was the perfect storm of little things.

“Once it was done it was done.

“It was me and the other fella. I wouldn’t have got anywhere without him and he wouldn’t have got anywhere without me.”

Unable to resist a swipe at Liam, Noel added: “Now we are doing our separate thing… Or he is doing my thing and I am doing my thing too… I genuinely don’t ever thing about it.”