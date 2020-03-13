Non-contact devices put into use to reduce risk of cross-infection

A staff member packs a non-contact self-service machine at the Anhui Easpeed Technology Co. in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, March 9, 2020. A number of non-contact self-service machines and non-contact elevator buttons have been put into use in many hospitals and office buildings in the city to help reduce the risk of cross-infection in public areas. These devices, taking advantage of a kind of interactive holographic air cast imaging technology, can project elevator buttons and operation interface of self-service machines into the air to enable users to complete operation without touching the real objects. (Photo by Zhou Mu/Xinhua)