Non-essential workers stay a week at home with guaranteed wages

JN / Agencies Today at 00:26

The Spanish Government approved, on Sunday, a decree that confines all non-essential workers to the home, from Monday until April 9, without loss of salary, to contain the covid-19 disease.

A royal decree creates the new figure in the Spanish legal system, according to which non-essential professionals who stay at home from Monday are paid in the same way, but they should recover the hours of this week when they return to work and until the end of the year.

Are excluded from this new figure are cases such as those on sick leave or maternity or paternity leave, or those who can work from home, among others.

It is a question, stressed the Government’s spokeswoman, Maria Jesus Montero, of reducing the mobility of everyday life to that which is usual on weekends, since the state of emergency was declared on 14 March.

And it will be done in such a way that “nobody loses rights”, neither the workers, who will receive their wages, nor the companies, since the employees will recover those hours later, added the Minister of Labor, Iolanda Díaz, who summarized the decision with a phrase: “It’s not a vacation”.

Excluded from the decision are the health sectors, the security forces, the agri-food sector and the transportation of goods.

There are still more than three dozen exceptions, ranging from those who distribute food at home to workers at local newspaper sales.