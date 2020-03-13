Non-league striker Tyger Smalls trains with Arsenal with view to transfer

Arsenal are looking to non-league in a view to unearthing another gem – handing teenager Tyger Smalls of ninth-tier Saffron Walden Town a trial with the club

Non-league striker Tyger Smalls recently spent five days training at Arsenal with a view to earning a dream transfer.

The 17-year-old, who used to be on the books at Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham, revealed on Twitter that he trained with Steve Bould’s under-23 side.

Smalls now plays for ninth-tier outfit Saffron Walden Town, after joining from Haverhill Town, where he scored 15 goals in 24 games this season.

The youngster trained with the Gunners earlier this month, with the club yet to confirm whether Smalls will be handed a contract by academy chief Per Mertesacker.

Smalls tweeted: “Great five days training with Arsenal under-23s. Great experience with the first team as well.”

They may not be the only club interested in securing the services of Smalls, however, after he also spent some time training with Italian side SPAL earlier in the season.

Jason Maher, the striker’s current manager at Saffron Walden, has a lot of faith in his player, and understands the lure of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country.

He said: “He has developed physically, and I don’t have any doubts that he will be a professional.

“I don’t see any reason why he won’t be with us for the remainder of the season, though. Then again, if Arsenal come knocking tomorrow, I don’t think Saffron Walden will be able to compete!.”

Smalls certainly appears to have an eye for goal. As well as his 15 goals this campaign, the starlet claims to have scored 197 goals while playing in Tottenham’s academy, who he played for at under 10 and under 11 level.

If he did turn out to be a success story for the Gunners, supporters would no doubt enjoy taking a former Spurs player, even if it was from their under 11s.

The club have looked to non-league before, signing Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town in 2017 before he departed for Colchester United last summer.