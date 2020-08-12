Nord Stream 2 participants expect fast completion despite U.S. sanctions: Russian FM

MOSCOW, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The participants of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to supply Russian gas to Europe expect its fast completion despite U.S. sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

“The participants in the Nord Stream 2 project, including Russia, Germany and others, are determined that this project should be completed, and as I understand it, there is reason to believe that this will be done in the very near future,” Lavrov said at a news conference following a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow.

The Nord Stream 2 is a multinational offshore natural gas pipeline project that will transport natural gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. When finished, the 1,230-km pipeline will have the ability to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Europe.

The United States has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on the project’s participants, claiming that the project threatens the energy security of Europe.

Russia has retorted by saying that the real reason behind the threats is the U.S.’ desire to impose its liquefied gas on Europe, which is more expensive than Russian pipeline gas.

If European countries, including those whose companies have joined the Nord Stream 2 commercial project precisely because of their interests in ensuring energy security, are ready to give Washington the right to judge on this issue, this is their decision, Lavrov said.

But the position of Germany is totally different, he added.

For the German government and for Europe in general, transatlantic ties have been of outstandingly importance, Maas said during the news conference.

“Nevertheless, we must state that sanctions between partners are indeed the wrong and false path. In the end, it is our sovereign decision where we will buy energy from,” he said.

Lavrov noted that the United States pursues “roughly one goal: to have the opportunity and the right to do whatever it pleases in the world’s politics, economy and in any sector of human activity.”

That’s why Washington abandons all multilateral agreements and exits from all multinational organizations or any structures that it considers as containing its freedom of action in one way or another, Lavrov said. Enditem