Aerial combo photo shows the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province on Feb. 10, 2020 (upper) and on April 8, 2020. With long lines of cars streaming through expressway tollgates and masked passengers boarding trains, the megacity of Wuhan in central China lifted outbound travel restrictions on Wednesday after almost 11 weeks of lockdown imposed to stem the COVID-19 outbreak (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)