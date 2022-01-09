Normalization of Turkiye-Armenia relations is on the horizon.

Turkiye-Armenia relations are on the mend.

Bilateral ties have recently taken on a new dimension in the direction of normalization, with special envoys set to meet in Moscow next week.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Despite being neighbors, Turkiye and Armenia’s diplomatic relations have been up and down since Yerevan declared independence in 1991.

Armenia’s refusal to recognize their shared border, as well as its occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and the events of 1915 between the Ottoman Empire and Armenians, have long divided the two countries.

However, bilateral relations have recently taken on a new dimension toward normalization, with a meeting of Turkish and Armenian special envoys scheduled for January in Moscow.

14 will serve as the mediator between Ankara and Yeravan.

Relations in the past

On September 1, Turkiye became one of the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence.

After the Soviet Union’s demise on December 21, 1991,

It provided humanitarian aid to Armenia, which faced serious economic difficulties after gaining independence, and assisted Yerevan in integrating with regional organizations, the international community, and Western institutions.

Armenia was invited to join the Black Sea Economic Cooperation as a founding member by Turkiye.

After Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, bilateral relations deteriorated.

In 1993, Turkiye ceased direct trade with Armenia, and the two countries’ borders were closed.

Diplomacy through sport

In 2005, then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote to then-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, proposing the formation of a joint commission of historians to investigate the 1915 Ottoman-era events.

Instead, Kocharyan proposed a high-level political dialogue to normalize the two countries’ relations.

Then Turkish President Abdullah Gul congratulated Serzh Sargsyan on his election victory in 2008.

Sargsyan invited Gul to a 2008 World Cup qualifier match between Turkiye and Armenia in Yerevan, in what was dubbed “football diplomacy.”

Following Armenia’s independence, Gul was the first Turkish president to visit the country.

After a year, the Armenian president paid a visit to Turkiye’s northwestern Bursa province to support Gul in the World Cup qualifier’s second leg.

When Erdogan and Sargsyan met on the sidelines of the 2010 Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, they continued their high-level talks.

Zurich Protocols, 2009

Two protocols were signed by Turkiye and Armenia for the establishment of diplomatic ties and the improvement of bilateral relations.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.