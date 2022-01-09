Normalization of Turkiye-Armenia relations is on the horizon.

Normalization of Turkiye-Armenia relations is on the way.

Bilateral ties have recently taken on a new dimension in the direction of normalization, with special envoys set to meet next week in Moscow.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye and Armenia have had ups and downs in diplomatic relations since Yerevan declared independence in 1991, despite being neighbors.

From Armenia’s refusal to recognize their shared border to its occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and the events of 1915 between the Ottoman Empire and Armenians, the two countries have been divided for a long time.

However, bilateral relations have recently taken on a new dimension toward normalization, with a meeting of Turkish and Armenian special envoys scheduled for January in Moscow.

Ankara and Yeravan will have a dialogue led by 14.

Relationships’ past

On September 14, Turkiye was one of the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence.

After the Soviet Union’s demise on December 21, 1991,

It helped Yerevan integrate with regional organizations, the international community, and Western institutions after it declared independence and sent humanitarian aid to Armenia, which was suffering from serious economic problems.

Turkiye welcomed Armenia as a founding member of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

However, after Armenia’s occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, bilateral relations deteriorated.

Turkiye ceased direct trade with Armenia in 1993, and the two countries’ borders were closed.

Diplomacy through football

In 2005, then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote to then-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, proposing the formation of a joint commission of historians to investigate the 1915 Ottoman-era events.

In order to normalize relations between the two countries, Kocharyan proposed a high-level political dialogue.

Then Turkish President Abdullah Gul congratulated Serzh Sargsyan on his election victory in 2008.

Sargsyan invited Gul to a 2008 World Cup qualifier match between Turkiye and Armenia in Yerevan, in what was dubbed “football diplomacy.”

After Armenia’s independence, Gul became the first Turkish president to visit the country.

After a year, the Armenian president traveled to Turkiye’s northwestern Bursa province to support Gul in the World Cup qualifier’s second leg.

When Erdogan and Sargsyan met in Washington on the sidelines of the 2010 Nuclear Security Summit, high-level talks continued.

Protocols from Zurich, 2009

Two protocols were signed by Turkiye and Armenia for the establishment of diplomatic ties and the improvement of bilateral relations.

Short summary of Infosurhoy