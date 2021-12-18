‘Normalization with Turkey is supported by a segment of the Armenian population.’

‘Normalization with Turkey is favored by a segment of Armenian society.’

According to the head of an Armenian think tank, public opinion in Armenia is split three ways on the issue of peace with Turkey.

According to the director of an Armenian think tank, a segment of Armenian society supports peace and normalization of ties with Turkey.

According to Benyamin Poghosyan, director of the Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies, there is a three-way split in public opinion in Armenia about peace with Turkey.

“There is one faction that is adamantly opposed to any sort of normalization with Turkey, owing to their recent conflicts rather than historical differences,” he explained.

A second group believes that direct dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, rather than mediation, is necessary to resolve outstanding issues, but they still hold grudges against Turkey because of its support for Azerbaijan, according to Poghosyan.

“The third group backs Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on Turkey relations.

They favor ignoring Turkey’s role in the Karabakh conflict last year and opening new channels for dialogue in order to achieve peace and normalization,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s reliance on Turkey during the 44-day conflict with Armenia over Karabakh that erupted last September was critical.

The fighting had ended by the time a Russian-brokered agreement was signed on Nov.

Baku had liberated several cities, as well as 300 settlements and villages, that Armenia had illegally occupied for nearly 30 years.

Ankara has repeatedly urged Yerevan to temper its belligerent attitude and work for regional peace over the past year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised Armenia in August to accept reality and seize new opportunities brought about by Azerbaijan’s liberation of Upper Karabakh.

“If Armenia moves in this direction, Turkey will follow suit,” he said.

In October, Pashinyan hinted at “starting a conversation with the goal of normalizing our relations with Turkey,” acknowledging “positive signals” from Ankara.

Turkey’s Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, has recently urged Armenia to “accept the hand of peace extended by Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

“There are conflicts and troubles in many parts of the world,” he said in a November visit to Baku, “but the places where people have come together for talks and to find political solutions are now much safer and more prosperous.”

“Serious progress in terms of both security and welfare can be made if Armenia understands this, makes the necessary contributions, and responds positively.”

