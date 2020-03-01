Infosurhoy

Normani addresses the racism controversy of Camila Cabello for the first time

Normani has finally spoken about the impact of the controversy over the racist posts of former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello.

Last year, the Havana hit maker came under fire for posting a series of prejudiced comments on Twitter and an alleged earlier Tumblr account that contained racist epithets like the N-word a few years ago, and now Normani has for the first time talked about the backlash time.





“I had trouble talking about it because I didn’t want it to be part of my story, but I’m a black woman who’s part of an entire generation that has a similar story,” she wrote in a statement to Rollender Stone. “Direct and subtle hatred has been directed against me for many years only because of the color of my skin.”

Normani admitted that Camila’s words were particularly gritty due to her personal relationship, and noted that she wished her bandmate had spoken out for her when she was hit by racist attacks from online trolls.

“It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario did not hurt me. It was devastating that it came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and sisterhood because I knew I would if the tables were turned, defend each of them in a single heartbeat, “added hit maker Love Lies. “It took days for her to realize what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that had reappeared recently. Whether it was her intention or not, I felt second after the relationship I had with her fans. “

Normani concluded by saying that she is not sure whether Camila really understands the impact of her racist words or not: “I really hope that an important lesson has been learned. I hope that there is a real understanding why this was absolutely unacceptable. “”

Camila previously apologized for the old racist posts and insisted that when she published them online as a teenager, she was completely ignorant.

