North China region seizes over 500 kg of drugs

HOHHOT, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Police in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have apprehended five suspects and seized over 500 kg of drugs in a recent crackdown on drug trafficking, local authorities said.

In early April, after knowing that one of the suspects had mailed caffeine from north China’s Shanxi Province to the city of Baotou, local police dispatched a task force to investigate the case.

In May 2020, police caught five suspects and seized 502.79 kg of drugs.

Further investigation into the case is underway. Enditem