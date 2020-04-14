North China’s border city reports 34 new imported COVID-19 cases

A freight train departing from Manzhouli City in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region passes through China-Russia border on Feb. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Nailun)

All the 34 newly confirmed COVID-19 patients were from Russia via Manzhouli, the largest land port on the China-Russia border, according to local health commission.

HOHHOT, April 12 (Xinhua) — The China-Russia border city of Manzhouli in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases from overseas from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, local health commission said.

At present, a total of 114 confirmed imported cases have been reported in Inner Mongolia, including 70 cases imported via Manzhouli port.

Manzhouli is rebuilding some hospitals into designated hospitals to meet the requirement of receiving more patients. Four medical teams totaling 115 people from the city of Hulun Buir in the region have been sent to Manzhouli, and the guidance teams from the region and Hulun Buir have also arrived in the city, said the commission. ■