North Korea fires suspected short-range cruise missiles into the East Sea – S. Korean military

Multiple short-range anti-ship projectiles, launched by the North Korean military on Tuesday, have landed in the sea between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

“Our military spotted two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Wonsan area around 6:10am [local time] to the northeast of the east coast,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) told in a statement released on Tuesday.

The suspected missiles traveled about 230km at an altitude of 30km before landing in the sea, the JSC said. South Korean intelligence and the military teamed up with their US counterparts to watch for further developments.

The action is Pyongyang’s fourth in a year, according to the JCS. The latest launch, involving a “super-large multiple rocket launcher,” took place on March 30, just 10 days after North Korea carried out another test of short-range munitions.

The reclusive state had previously taken a three-month break from missile launches – from late November until early March – before eventually resuming them.

Pyongyang stated earlier this year that there was “no reason” to abide by its commitments unless the US lifted the “most brutal and inhuman sanctions.”

Washington has demanded that North Korea dismantle its nuclear capacities completely before any lifting of sanctions is considered.

