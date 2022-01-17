North Korea fires two alleged ballistic missiles in a test launch.

North Korea fires two suspected ballistic missiles in a test firing.

The military of South Korea has detected projectile firing from a Pyongyang airfield.

ANKARA (Turkey)

South Korea’s military said on Monday that North Korea tested two suspected short-range ballistic missiles, the fourth such test this year, according to local media.

According to Yonhap News Agency, two ballistic missiles were fired eastward from Pyongyang’s Sunan airport area, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

“At this time, our military is tracking and monitoring related (North Korean) movements while maintaining a readiness posture,” the JCS said, according to the agency.

North Korea said it tested two tactical guided missiles from railcars just three days before the latest suspected missile test.

The country announced last Wednesday that it had successfully completed the final test firing of a newly developed hypersonic missile.

North Korea confirmed the development of a hypersonic missile in October of last year.

Hypersonic missiles travel at five times the speed of sound, or 6,125 kilometers (3,806 miles) per hour, leaving enemies with little time to react.

The US has imposed sanctions on five people involved in North Korea’s missile programs as a result of the latest tests.

The US sanctions, according to a spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, are “clearly a provocation,” and Washington is “intentionally aggravating the situation.”

According to a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the US’s “gangster logic…calls into question the exercise of our legitimate right to self-defense.”

According to the official, North Korea’s push for a “new-type weapon” is solely for the purpose of improving its “national defense capability, not to target a specific country or force.”

If the US maintains its “confrontational attitude,” the statement warns of “a stronger and clearer response.”

Islamuddin Sajid wrote the article.