North Korea threatens to resume nuclear and missile tests in retaliation for the ‘hostile’ US.

North Korea threatens to restart nuclear and missile tests in retaliation for the ‘hostile’ US.

Threats from the United States have ‘crossed a dangerous line that cannot be ignored,’ Kim Jong Un warns top officials.

ANKARA (Ankara)

North Korea has said it will consider resuming “all temporarily suspended” defense activities to bolster its defenses against the US, despite Washington’s “hostile policy and military threats.”

Kim Jong Un’s announcement on Wednesday during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party appeared to refer to Pyongyang’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since 2017.

Kim has instructed officials to “reconsider on an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our own initiative… and to promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporarily-suspended activities,” according to a statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Kim warned that US threats “have crossed a dangerous line that must not be overlooked,” urging defense officials to “immediately bolster” the North’s “physical means” in response to Washington’s “hostile moves.”

“The meeting’s decision is a timely and appropriate step toward reliably guaranteeing our state’s existence and sovereign rights in light of the urgent requirements… under the current situation,” the statement read.

The US has held “hundreds of joint war drills… and conducted tests of all kinds of strategic weapons, while shipping ultra-modern attack means into South Korea and nuclear strategic weapons into the region around the Korean Peninsula, seriously endangering the security of our state,” according to Kim.

North Korea has already increased the number of missile tests it conducts this year, with four in the last three weeks, including one of a newly developed hypersonic missile.

Last week, as the Biden administration responded by imposing new sanctions, the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned that if the US maintains its “attitude of confrontation,” it will face “a stronger and clearer response.”

In the Politburo meeting, Kim also discussed the sanctions, calling them a “foolish act” and accusing Washington of attempting to deprive the North of its right to self-defense.

Islamuddin Sajid wrote the piece.