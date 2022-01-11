North Korea’s missile launches are condemned by the European Union.

The European Union condemns North Korea’s missile launches.

The bloc has pledged to keep sanctions in place until Pyongyang begins a controlled nuclear disarmament program.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

North Korea’s recent missile launches were condemned by the European Union on Tuesday, and Pyongyang was urged to refrain from similar actions that endanger international security.

In a statement, Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for the European External Action Service, said, “The EU condemns the DPRK’s (North Korea’s) missile launches, which occurred most recently on January 5 and 11.”

North Korea’s “pursuit of illegal weapons systems” is a threat to international peace and security, according to the statement, which calls on the country to follow UN Security Council resolutions and refrain from similar actions.

Pyongyang was also urged to engage in a transparent and verifiable denuclearization process, according to the bloc.

North Korea will face sanctions until it engages in nonproliferation, the EU confirmed.

North Korea tested a ballistic missile using cutting-edge technology on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, outperforming the hypersonic missile launched in January.

a)